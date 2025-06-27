Goalkeepers keeping focus in rainy Yangon

Bangladesh are set to play their first match of the AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers against Bahrain on Sunday. Despite persistent rain in Yangon, Myanmar, the squad has been training with unwavering determination.

The Bangladesh team reached Yangon on June 25 and have been facing continuous rainfall since. Even on Friday, the team trained under wet conditions as they prepared to face Bahrain in their opening fixture.

Bangladesh's No. 1 goalkeeper Rupna Chakma shared her thoughts in a message released by the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), saying, "We seek prayers from everyone so that we can play well in all three matches. As goalkeepers, our responsibility is to make the saves. We are working hard in training under the guidance of our coach."

Having already won back-to-back SAFF titles and established dominance in South Asia, Bangladesh know that progressing to the elite level of Asian football demands relentless effort and preparation.

Goalkeeping coach Masud Ahmed Uzzal emphasised this point: "I am training Rupna and the other goalkeepers to meet the standards required for the Asian level. I hope we will achieve something good and return home with pride."

Bangladesh have set sights not only on a strong start against Bahrain but also on keeping clean sheets in all three group matches. They will face hosts Myanmar on July 2 and wrap up the campaign against Turkmenistan on July 5.

Only one team from the group will go to the final round, scheduled to be held in Australia in March next year.