Football
Reuters
Tue Nov 12, 2024 02:27 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 12, 2024 02:34 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Go ahead and doubt us, Dias tells Man City's critics

Reuters
Tue Nov 12, 2024 02:27 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 12, 2024 02:34 PM
Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (R) and Erling Haaland. Photo: Reuters

Questions are being asked of Manchester City's title defence after they slipped five points behind leaders Liverpool at the weekend but centre-back Ruben Dias has told the critics to write off City's chances at their peril.

City slumped to a fourth consecutive loss in all competitions with a 2-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, marking the first time Pep Guardiola lost four games in a row in his managerial career.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

City, who are chasing an unprecedented fifth straight Premier League title, were also dumped out of the League Cup by Tottenham Hotspur.

"I would say, please doubt us, doubt us, feel welcome to do so," Dias told British media on Monday.

"When we did the treble, we even called it the dark January. We had a tough period. But it is what it is.

"What matters is how you bounce back from these moments. That's why our team has won so much because in moments of difficulty, the characters come up and we stay together.

"We don't find people to kill, we find people to bring into the cause and fight together. That's what we need to do once again. Until it's done, it's not done."

City's campaign has been hindered by a rash of injuries with Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, John Stones, Jack Grealish and Oscar Bobb among those facing spells on the sidelines.

They host Spurs in the league on November 23 in their first game back after the international break.

Related topic:
footballManchester City
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

De Bruyne out of Belgium Nations League squad

1m ago
Pep Guardiola

Man City will struggle to overcome injury crisis: Guardiola

1w ago
Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool's Konate downplays injury, says he won't miss game time

1w ago
Jose Mourinho

Mourinho lays into 'man of the match' VAR after Fenerbahce's win

1w ago

Lewandowski double helps Barcelona thrash Red Star

5d ago
বিএনপির জ্যেষ্ঠ যুগ্ম মহাসচিব রুহুল কবির রিজভী। ফাইল ছবি: সংগৃহীত
|বাংলাদেশ

বঙ্গভবন থেকে শেখ মুজিবের ছবি সরানোর সমালোচনা করলেন রিজভী

রিজভী বলেন, 'বিএনপি আওয়ামী লীগের মতো সংকীর্ণ মনের রাজনৈতিক দল নয়। এজন্য বলছি, শেখ মুজিবুর রহমানের ছবি নামানো উচিত হয়নি।'

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

রিমান্ড শেষে জামিন নামঞ্জুর, কারাগারে আমির হোসেন আমু

২ ঘণ্টা আগে