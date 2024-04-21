Girona secure maiden European berth with 4-1 win over Cadiz

Spain's surprise package Girona will play in European competition for the first time next season after they claimed a 4-1 home win over relegation-threatened Cadiz on Saturday to strengthen their grip on third place in LaLiga.

The Catalan side have 68 points, seven ahead of Atletico Madrid, who visit Alaves on Sunday, and 10 clear of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao, who drew 1-1 at home to Granada on Friday.

Girona's win means they are guaranteed at least a Europa Conference League place next term.

They took an early lead through Eric Garcia in the ninth minute and got a second from Ivan Martin in the 22nd.

LaLiga top scorer Artem Dovbyk increased the advantage in the 71st minute with his 18th league goal of the season before substitute Portu sealed the rout eight minutes from time.

Gonzalo Escalante had pulled a goal back in the 81st for Cadiz, who remain third-bottom with 25 points, six points below Celta Vigo, after they beat Las Palmas 4-1, and the safety zone.

Girona visit Las Palmas next Saturday in the hunt for the first of the nine points they need to guarantee a spot in the Champions League next season.