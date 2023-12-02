Germany beat France on penalties to win U17 World Cup

The Under-17 FIFA World Cup 2023 came to an enthralling finish as Germany beat France 4-3 on penalties after the action ended 2-2 at full-time at the Stadion Manahan in Indonesia on Saturday.

The win gave the Germans their maiden U-17 title.

Germany took the lead from the spot in the 29th minute through forward Paris Brunner. They doubled their lead just after the break when Noah Darvich pounced on the ball at the far post and managed to score from a tight angle.

However, France responded immediately, with midfielder Saïmon Nadélia Bouabré cutting in from the left and netting home.

Things got favourable for France when they were Germany midfielder Winners Mark Osawe was shown a red card in the 69th minute. They levelled the score five minutes from full-time, courtesy of Mathis Amougou, to force the game to a penalty shootout.

Germany had qualified for the final after winning 4-3 on penalties against Argentina in the semifinals.