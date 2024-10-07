In front of goal Lewy is the best player for me: Flick

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick highly praised Robert Lewandowski, who grabbed a hat-trick during his side's 3-0 win over Alaves on Sunday.

The 36-year-old hitman looks far sharper than last season and has 12 goals in 11 games across all competitions.

"In front of goal (Lewandowski) is the best player, for me," Flick told reporters.

"It's amazing to score so many goals over such a period... I'm really happy with him and you can see he's 100 percent fit, it's perfect at the moment.

"I'm happy for Lewy but also the other team-mates are really supporting him very (well)."

All three of Lewandowski's goals came in the first half, two from assists from Raphinha and one from Eric Garcia.

The hat-trick in Vitoria against Alaves is the third time that Lewandowski has scored a hat-trick for Barça. In his time with Bayern Munich he did so on 20 occasions and with Borussia Dortmund on four occasions, making a total of 27 at club level for the Pole.

Lewy's three goals in 32 minutes of the game was the quickest hattrick for Barça since Leo Messi's three goals in half an hour against Mallorca. Further than that, only Tejada's three goals in the opening 28 minutes of a game in 1954 against Real Sociedad and Samuel Eto'o's record of three goals against Almería in 2008 have been quicker.

"I get a lot of good passes and so it's easier for me to score goals," Lewandowski told DAZN.

"Today in the first half we played well from the first minute, we wanted to attack and score goals.

"If you score three goals in the first half then in the second you can play with everything under control."

