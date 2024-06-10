France stifled by Canada in Euros warm up

France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe (C) runs with the ball during the International friendly match between France and Canada at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, on June 9, 2024. Photo: AFP

In their final warm up friendly before Euro 2024 favourites France were held to a 0-0 draw by Canada on Sunday although late substitute Kylian Mbappe almost stole the win.

With the superstar striker nursing an injury, France coach Didier Deschamps experimented with his attack.

With Olivier Giroud in a classic central role flanked by Marcus Thuram and Ousmane Dembele the coach withdrew Antoine Griezmann to a support role.

But France struggled with a motivated Canada who had lost 4-0 to the Netherlands in their last game.

Giroud was provided with rare service before fluffing a 55th minute sitter delivered by Griezmann and missing another good chance moments afterwards.

Mbappe came on with 20 minutes to go after missing full training the past two days.

France beat Luxembourg 3-0 in a friendly on Wednesday with Mbappe on the score sheet and picking up a knock.

But on Sunday Mbappe produced a flash of brilliance and almost stole the win, showing he'll be needed for France's Euro opener June 17 in Dusseldorf against Austria.

In a tournament that starts in Germany next Friday France are in Group D with Netherlands, Poland and Austria.