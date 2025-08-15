Fortified Liverpool begin Premier League title defence

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts during their friendly match against Athletic Bilbao at Anfield on August 4, 2025. Reuters

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool begin their title defence at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, with manager Arne Slot eyeing back-to-back titles after a record-breaking debut season.

Slot, who guided Liverpool to their 20th top-flight title last term, has already overseen nearly £300 million worth of new arrivals and could yet add more before the transfer window closes.

The Reds' revamped attacking lineup is led by German playmaker Florian Wirtz, expected to provide the creative spark for new striker Hugo Ekitike. On the flanks, Jeremy Frimpong and Milos Kerkez bring pace and width, while 18-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni, signed from Parma on the eve of the opener, strengthens a backline that has struggled with injuries.

Liverpool got off to a rocky start after a 3-2 defeat on penalties against Crystal Palace in Sunday's Community Shield.

Slot is cautiously optimistic Liverpool can retain their title.

"The main reason that it's so difficult [to retain the title] is because there are so many competitors who can win the league," Slot said. "This year will be even harder. We've lost five to six players who played a lot of minutes last season, and brought in four, so it's normal there's adaptation."

Mohamed Salah, last season's top scorer with 29 goals, will once again be central to Liverpool's hopes.

Slot's first challenge comes against a Bournemouth side significantly weakened by departures. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has joined Arsenal, while centre-backs Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi moved to Real Madrid and PSG respectively. Kerkez, too, has left for Liverpool.

The Cherries have earned €186.96 million from sales and reinvested part of it in Bafode Diakite, signed from Lille on Wednesday for €35 million plus €5 million in add-ons — the second-highest fee in the club's history, behind the £40.2 million paid for Brazilian striker Evanilson last summer.

Despite the exodus, manager Andoni Iraola will aim to build on last season's record 56-point haul, which matched Bournemouth's best-ever Premier League finish of ninth.