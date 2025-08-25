Former Inter Milan assistant coach to take charge of Kings

Bashundhara Kings are set to rope in high profile Argentine coach Mario Gomez as their new head coach, said a club official.

Gomez, who was last the head coach of Argentine second division club CA Talleres, has a rich coaching profile, having worked as an assistant coach for Italian giants Inter Milan and Spanish top-flight club Valencia, head coach of Mallorca and won the AFC Cup with Malaysian outfits Johor Darul Ta'zim in 2015.

Kings president Imrul Hassan confirmed the news to local media. The 68-year-old is expected to land in Dhaka next week and sign the contract.

Earlier in July, Kings had announced that Brazil's Sergio Farias would be their next head coach, replacing Oscar Bruzon. He was supposed to join the club before their AFC Challenge League playoff tie against Syria's Al-Karamah on August 12 in Doha.

But at the eleventh hour, the Brazilian joined Iraq's Duhok FC.

Kings played the knockout game without a head coach but still prevailed against the Syrian outfit, winning 1-0 to move on to the next stage of the competition.