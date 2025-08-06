Former coach, trainer lodge complaint with FIFA against Bashundhara Kings

Former coach Valeriu Tita has lodged a complaint with the FIFA against his former owners Bashundhara Kings over unpaid salaries, bonuses and flight tickets.

The Romanian was released from his duties earlier this year, after having guided the five-time Bangladesh Premier League champions to Bangladesh Challenge Cup and Federation Cup success last year, having himself replaced long-serving Spanish coach Oscar Bruzon in July last year.

The 59-year-old, however, only managed to see his side finish third in the league, following the departure of some of the club's high-profile foreign players owing to a lack of financing in the aftermath of the political changeover in the country in August 2025.

He also saw his side finish bottom of their AFC Challenge League group without earning a single point.

Having taken up the coaching job at Omani club Al-Seeb in June this year, Tita this week took his former employers in Bangladesh to FIFA.

"The complaint is about three months' salaries, bonuses and flight tickets that I paid by myself," the Romanian told The Daily Star, adding that his former trainer at Kings, Khalil Charkoun, has filed a similar complaint against the club.

The journeyman coach has also expressed his dismay over the apparent sudden change of fortunes of the club, who have recently appointed Brazilian coach Sergio Farias for the upcoming season and recruited a few quality foreign and local players.

"The conditions that they had before we came there were top and easy to even win the AFC Cup but when we arrived there were only problems: no players, no money, no bonus, nothing and with all of this we won 2 trophies," Tita exclaimed. "Yet they are now recruiting new players and new staff. Everything is strange."

Bashundhara Kings are currently preparing for their AFC Challenge playoff fixture against Syrian club AL-Karamah SC on August 12 in Doha.