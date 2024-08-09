Football
AFP, Paris
Fri Aug 9, 2024 06:58 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 9, 2024 07:03 PM

Former African football supremo Issa Hayatou dead at 78

AFP, Paris
Fri Aug 9, 2024 06:58 PM Last update on: Fri Aug 9, 2024 07:03 PM
Issa Hayatou
Issa Hayatou. Photo: X

The former leader of the Confederation of African Football, Issa Hayatou, has died at the age of 78, his compatriot Samuel Eto'o announced on Friday.

Former Barcelona star Eto'o, who is currently the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, called Hayatou a "trailblazer of modern African football".

Hayatou was head of CAF from 1998 to 2017, overseeing a period in which the number of World Cup finals places awarded to African nations rose from three to five.

Before his tenure at CAF Hayatou headed Fecafoot from 1986 to 1988.

He was also a member of FIFA's Executive Council and the International Olympic Committee.

Hayatou served as interim FIFA boss for a short spell during the world football body's corruption scandal when Sepp Blatter was suspended.

"CAF and African football will forever be indebted to President Hayatou for his immense contribution, over many years, to the development of football in Africa," said current CAF president Patrice Motsepe.

"President Issa Hayatou was always able, through his leadership, his interpersonal skills, and his sense of pragmatism, to defend the voice of Africa. We owe him a lot," added Eto'o, a former Ballon d'Or winner.

