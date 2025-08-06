FIFA lifts transfer ban on Fakirerpool

FIFA has lifted the transfer ban on Fakirerpool Youngmen's Club, allowing the club to complete its ongoing transfer and participate in the top-tier football in upcoming season.

The world governing body of football had imposed the ban on the Motijheel-based outfit earlier this month over its inability clear last season's wages of Uzbek footballer Sardor Jakhonov.

A spokesman of the club and a source inside the Bangladesh Football Federation on Wednesday claimed they have received the letter from FIFA, instructing the lifting of sanction.

"We are all delighted to hear the news. The letter lifting our sanction came to BFF today and they have informed us," Ahmad Ali, the club's general secretary, told The Daily Star on Wednesday noon, claiming that the club cleared Tk 25 lakh in due salaries to the Uzbekistan player.

A source inside the BFF also confirmed of the development, confirming that the club can do all transfers now, both local and foreigner.

"We will try to form a good team now, with our local players and foreign ones," Ahmad added.

The transfer window is scheduled to close on August 15.

Fakirerpool had finished eighth in the Bangladesh Premier League last season, barely avoiding relegation.