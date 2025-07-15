FIFA imposes transfer ban on Fakirerpool

Fakirerpool Young Men's Club have been slapped with a transfer ban by FIFA after the Bangladesh Premier League outfit failed to clear last season's wages of Uzbek footballer Sardor Jakhonov.

The transfer ban means Fakirerpool can't sign any players in ongoing transfer widow until the club clears Jakhonov's unpaid wages worth approximately Tk 25 lakh.

"We are trying to solve the problem as soon as possible because we want to participate in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League," the club's general secretary Ahmad Ali told The Daily Star on Tuesday.

Explaining the reason behind the ban, Ali claimed that the fault was the previous committee's which was responsible for clearing wages of foreign players, also informing of Jakhonov's unpaid wages amounting to approximately Tk 25 lakh over six months.

Asked whether they had correspondence with FIFA before receiving the ban, the general secretary replied in the negative.

However, another official, seeking anonymity, said that they have just informed the BFF that five foreign players and one foreign coach left the club without informing them during the mid-term window of last season.

Following the change of the government in August last year, the previous committee of Fakirerpool club was replaced by the current committee, which released all foreign players who had eight-month contracts, citing high salaries, before roping in two new foreign players on match-by-match contract.