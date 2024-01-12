FIFA fines BFF

Football's governing body FIFA has fined the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on disciplinary issues. BFF has confirmed the developments with a press release.

The fines were handed in relation to the crowd trouble in the World Cup qualifying matches in October and November last year.

Crowd indiscipline, using smoke flares and also fans getting onto the field to shake hands with players were cited as reasons in the BFF media release. BFF were fined 14000 and 11,250 Swiss francs by the governing body.

The World Cup qualifying match against Maldives on October 12, 2023 saw six players carded and a further 5000 Swiss francs were added to the list of fines.

BFF urged in the fans in the press release to maintain discipline while supporting Bangladesh on the field. BFF also said that tougher security protocols will be enacted to avoid smoke flares and crowd troubles in the future.