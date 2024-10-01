FIFA bans Cameroon football boss Eto'o for six months

Cameroon's Samuel Eto'o smiles during an interview following the launch of Puma's kits for nine African national soccer teams at the Design Museum in London November 7, 2011. Photo: Reuters

FIFA banned Cameroon football federation president Samuel Eto'o for six months on Monday over his conduct at a Women's Under-20 World Cup match.

The former Barcelona star was deemed guilty of breaching FIFA's rules relating to "offensive behaviour, violation of the principles of fair-play and misconduct of players and officials".

The charges relate to Cameroon's last-16 game against Brazil, which the South Americans won 3-1 after extra time.

Eto'o and the Cameroon delegation saw red over a penalty that led to Brazil's equaliser at the match in Bogota, Colombia on September 11.

Eto'o is suspended from attending any Cameroon matches, men or women and of any age category, but the sanction does not effect his role as president of Fecafoot, Cameroon's football federation.

In July, Eto'o was fined $200,000 for a brand deal with an online gambling firm ruled to be an ethics violation by the Confederation of African Football.

Eto'o, elected president of Fecafoot in 2021, was also in conflict with his country's sports ministry, calling their appointment of Belgian Marc Brys earlier this year as the men's team coach "illegal".