Fenerbahce part ways with Mourinho after Champions League failure

Jose Mourinho's contract at Fenerbahce has been terminated, the Turkish club said on Friday, bringing an early end to the Portuguese coach's tenure in Istanbul.

Mourinho, 62, took charge of Fenerbahce in July 2024 after leaving AS Roma. A statement from the Istanbul club, chasing their first Turkish Super Lig title since 2014, said they had "mutually agreed to terminate" the contract with Mourinho.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager was greeted by thousands of fans when he arrived in Istanbul at the start of last summer, raising expectations of ending Galatasaray's recent dominance. However, Fenerbahce's inconsistent start to the season and early European struggles put his position under pressure.

Mourinho's side were beaten 1-0 by Benfica on Wednesday night in their Champions League play-off tie.

The club did not announce a successor.