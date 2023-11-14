Football
AFP, Milan
Tue Nov 14, 2023 12:24 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 14, 2023 12:43 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Fabregas becomes interim Como coach in managerial bow

AFP, Milan
Tue Nov 14, 2023 12:24 AM Last update on: Tue Nov 14, 2023 12:43 AM
Fabregas applauds after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Monaco vs Toulouse on February 2, 2019 at the "Louis II Stadium" in Monaco. Photo: AFP

Cesc Fabregas was given his first senior coaching role on Monday after being made interim manager at Italian second-tier team Como.

Former Spain midfielder Fabregas, a World Cup winner in 2010, takes over at Como after Moreno Longo was sacked, with the club saying it was looking for a new man to take the permanent job.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"The search for a new head coach begins immediately with Cesc Fabregas and the current coaching staff taking over duties for the interim period," said Como in a statement.

Fabregas had been managing Como's youth team after hanging up his boots in the summer, and had been tipped to eventually take over the first team of a club finely attuned to international marketing.

The 36-year-old signed for lakeside outfit Como, owned by Indonesian tobacco giants Djarum, last year.

Como's CEO is former Chelsea captain Dennis Wise and Fabregas is also a shareholder in the club alongside former Arsenal teammate Thierry Henry.

Como are currently sixth in Serie B, six points away from the automatic promotion positions, and won 1-0 at struggling Ascoli on Saturday.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

১৫৭ প্রকল্পের ভিত্তিপ্রস্তর স্থাপন-উদ্বোধন করবেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী

এসব প্রকল্পের মোট ব্যয় ধরা হয়েছে ৯৭ হাজার ৪৭১ কোটি টাকা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মেট্রোরেলে বিজ্ঞাপনের পোস্টার, প্রয়োজনীয় ব্যবস্থা নিতে তদন্ত কমিটি গঠন

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে