Estevao will become very important: Chelsea coach Maresca

Photo: Reuters

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is confident summer signing Estevao will develop into a key man for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 winners.

The 18-year-old Brazil international completed his move to the English Premier League side following the tournament in the United States, having been in the unique position of facing his new club while still on the books of Palmeiras, with a deal having been agreed in June 2024.

Winger Estevao demonstrated exactly why Chelsea had moved to secure his services in that quarterfinal showdown, firing home from an unexpected angle against Rob Sanchez, only for the Blues to edge through with a 2-1 victory.

Having impressed in pre-season, Maresca handed the talented teenager his Premier League debut on Sunday, stepping off the bench in the 54th minute of the clash with London rivals Crystal Palace.

And while Estevao was unable to break the deadlock on this occasion as the match finished in a 0-0 draw, Maresca knows that with a patient approach the youngster will be able to share in future successes for the Blues.

Maresca told the club's official website: "Estevao was very good. He showed personality and he is already showing that in our training sessions and for no doubt – slowly, slowly – he will become a very important player for this club."

Sanchez, meanwhile, who claimed the adidas Golden Glove award at the Club World Cup following his impressive display in the 3-0 final win over Paris Saint-Germain, had mixed emotions after keeping a clean sheet against Palace but seeing the chance of an opening day victory in the Premier League disappear.

He said: "It is a bit of both, happy and frustrated. I'm happy because I think the team created some chances, I think we played well and at the end of the day it was down to slim margins.

"I'm a bit disappointed because it's not the result we wanted. We wanted to start with a win, we wanted to carry on from the last couple of months we've had, which were really good. It hasn't happened, so we just need to concentrate now and carry on."

