Football
Star Sports Desk
Fri Sep 5, 2025 09:37 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 6, 2025 12:28 AM

Most Viewed

Football
Football

Estevao becomes youngest Brazilian scorer in South American WC qualifiers

Fri Sep 5, 2025 09:37 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 6, 2025 12:28 AM
Star Sports Desk
Fri Sep 5, 2025 09:37 PM Last update on: Sat Sep 6, 2025 12:28 AM
Photo: Reuters

Brazil's endless production line of prodigies has unveiled its latest gem in Estevao Willian, who announced himself on the international stage with a spectacular first goal in Brazil's 3-0 win over Chile in a World Cup qualifier at the Maracana Stadium on Friday.

At 18 years and 133 days, Estevao became the youngest Brazilian and the third-youngest overall, to score in a South American World Cup qualifier. Only Ecuadorian Kendry Paez (16) and Paraguayan Gustavo Neffa (17) found the net at a younger age. Now, he is also the youngest Brazilian player to score a competitive goal since a 17-year-old Pele at the 1958 World Cup.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Estevao, nicknamed 'Messinho' in his youth, struck in acrobatic fashion, converting Raphinha's deflected shot with a bicycle kick from close range to open the scoring. His effort set the tone before second-half goals from Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Guimaraes sealed a comfortable victory for the Selecao.

"This is my first goal for the national team, and to do it at the Maracana is something I dreamed about since childhood," Estevao said after the match.

"I dedicate it to my family who are in London. We always try to give our best to bring happiness to the supporters."

The Chelsea teenager, who joined from Palmeiras in the summer, was making just his sixth appearance for Brazil's senior side. He has also made an impressive start in England, featuring in all three of Chelsea's Premier League matches this season, including two starts, and providing an assist in the 5-1 win over West Ham.

 

Related topic:
Estevao willianMaracana Stadiumbrazil football teamBrazil vs ChileFIFA World Cup qualifier
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ex-Barcelona star Dani Alves has rape conviction overturned

5m ago

Cunha drops out of Brazil squad after injury with Man Utd

1w ago

Ancelotti tells Neymar to prepare well for World Cup

2m ago

Vinicius very close to first Ballon d'Or win, says Ancelotti

1y ago
Brazilian Chelsea players under Ancelotti

Can Chelsea's Brazilian core shape Ancelotti era?

3w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

যথাযথ পরিকল্পনা ছাড়াই পুনরায় চালু করা হয়েছিল বিমানের নারিতা ফ্লাইট

বিপুল লোকসান হওয়ায় চালুর ২১ মাসের মধ্যেই এ রুটে ফ্লাইট বন্ধ করতে বাধ্য হয় বিমান।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

যেভাবে উত্তর কোরিয়ায় ব্যর্থ হয় ‘সিল টিম ৬’-এর গোপন মার্কিন অভিযান

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে