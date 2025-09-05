Estevao becomes youngest Brazilian scorer in South American WC qualifiers

Brazil's endless production line of prodigies has unveiled its latest gem in Estevao Willian, who announced himself on the international stage with a spectacular first goal in Brazil's 3-0 win over Chile in a World Cup qualifier at the Maracana Stadium on Friday.

At 18 years and 133 days, Estevao became the youngest Brazilian and the third-youngest overall, to score in a South American World Cup qualifier. Only Ecuadorian Kendry Paez (16) and Paraguayan Gustavo Neffa (17) found the net at a younger age. Now, he is also the youngest Brazilian player to score a competitive goal since a 17-year-old Pele at the 1958 World Cup.

Estevao, nicknamed 'Messinho' in his youth, struck in acrobatic fashion, converting Raphinha's deflected shot with a bicycle kick from close range to open the scoring. His effort set the tone before second-half goals from Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Guimaraes sealed a comfortable victory for the Selecao.

"This is my first goal for the national team, and to do it at the Maracana is something I dreamed about since childhood," Estevao said after the match.

"I dedicate it to my family who are in London. We always try to give our best to bring happiness to the supporters."

The Chelsea teenager, who joined from Palmeiras in the summer, was making just his sixth appearance for Brazil's senior side. He has also made an impressive start in England, featuring in all three of Chelsea's Premier League matches this season, including two starts, and providing an assist in the 5-1 win over West Ham.