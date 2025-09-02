Ederson leaves for Fenerbahce as Donnarumma signs for City

Long-serving Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has completed a move to Fenerbahce in Turkey, the Premier League club said Tuesday, ahead of the arrival of Italian international Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Manchester City confirmed the signing of Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain for a reported fee of around 35 million euros ($41 million).

The 26-year-old Italian has penned a five-year deal.

Donnarumma was part of the PSG team that won the Champions League last season, and was in goal for Italy when they won Euro 2020.

But his omission from PSG's Super Cup squad made it clear he was no longer their first-choice goalkeeper.

"To have signed for Manchester City is such a special and proud moment for me," said Donnarumma.

"I am joining a squad packed with world-class talent and a team led by one of the greatest managers in the history of football in Pep Guardiola. This is a club every player in world football would love to join."

Director of football Hugo Viana said Donnarumma's arrival was a huge boost.

"Gianluigi's pedigree, quality and record speaks for itself, and we are all absolutely thrilled he has joined us here at City," he said.

"He has accumulated a wealth of top-level experience and knows what is required to achieve success on a sustained level."

City also brought in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford in the close season and he has started each of their three league matches so far, but the Englishman has failed to convince.

Donnarumma's arrival allowed Brazilian international Ederson to make the switch to Turkey, ending a trophy-laden stay in Manchester that began in 2017.

City called Ederson "one of the most successful players in the club's history".

With his superb distribution, Ederson was instrumental to Guardiola's possession-based philosophy, but there were growing doubts last season about his shot-stopping.

"You helped us make history," City wrote on social media on Tuesday, with pictures of Ederson celebrating a slew of titles including the Champions League in 2023.

Ederson also won six Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

"I arrived in Manchester eight years ago full of hope, but I could not have predicted such a beautiful time together," said Ederson, who made 372 appearances across all competitions for City.

He kept 122 clean sheet in 276 league appearances.

"Playing for City has been the most special time of my life and I will always be a fan of this special club," he added.

"I'm going with my wife and children, but I'm leaving a big family here."