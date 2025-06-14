EC member demands resignation of Cabrera during BFF chief's briefing

Member of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Executive Committee and National Teams Committee, Shakawat Hossain Bhuiyan Shahin, demanded the termination of national team head coach Javier Cabrera on Saturday.

He made the demand during a media briefing held by the BFF, led by president Tabith Awal, regarding the board's future plans and activities.

"To make 18 crore people of Bangladesh smile, I, as a member of the National Teams Committee, want the resignation of national team coach (Javier) Cabrera," said Shahin.

Following Bangladesh's 2-1 defeat to Singapore in an AFC Asian Cup Qualifier game earlier this month, Cabrera faced heavy criticism for his strategy, player selection, and substitutions.

