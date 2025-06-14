Football
Star Sports Report
Sat Jun 14, 2025 12:41 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 14, 2025 05:18 PM

Football
Football

EC member demands resignation of Cabrera during BFF chief's briefing

Sat Jun 14, 2025 12:41 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 14, 2025 05:18 PM
Star Sports Report
Sat Jun 14, 2025 12:41 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 14, 2025 05:18 PM
Photo: BFF

Member of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Executive Committee and National Teams Committee, Shakawat Hossain Bhuiyan Shahin, demanded the termination of national team head coach Javier Cabrera on Saturday.

He made the demand during a media briefing held by the BFF, led by president Tabith Awal, regarding the board's future plans and activities.

"To make 18 crore people of Bangladesh smile, I, as a member of the National Teams Committee, want the resignation of national team coach (Javier) Cabrera," said Shahin.

Following Bangladesh's 2-1 defeat to Singapore in an AFC Asian Cup Qualifier game earlier this month, Cabrera faced heavy criticism for his strategy, player selection, and substitutions.
 

