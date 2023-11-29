Dortmund reach CL last 16 with 3-1 win at Milan

Football
Borussia Dortmund's Emre Can and Mats Hummels celebrate after the match. Photo: Reuters

Borussia Dortmund booked their spot in the Champions League last 16 by beating AC Milan 3-1 at the San Siro in a lively Group F clash on Tuesday.

Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus put the visitors in front with a penalty in the 10th minute before Samuel Chukwueze levelled for Milan from inside the box eight minutes before the break.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens restored the lead for Dortmund just before the hour mark and Karim Adeyemi made it 3-1 in the 69th minute after Milan keeper Mike Maignan twice tried to claw his powerful shot away but the ball made it past the goal line anyway.

Dortmund top the group on 10 points, with Paris St Germain, who drew 1-1 against Newcastle United, second on seven. Newcastle and Milan both have five points.

