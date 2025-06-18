Dortmund held by Fluminense at Club World Cup

Borussia Dortmund's German forward #27 Karim Adeyemi vies for the ball with Fluminense's Brazilian midfielder #35 Hercules and Fluminense's Brazilian midfielder #16 Nonato during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group F football match between Brazil's Fluminense and Germany's Borussia Dortmund at the MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 17, 2025. Photo: AFP

Borussia Dortmund were held to a 0-0 draw by Fluminense at the Club World Cup on Tuesday, as Brazilian teams maintained their unbeaten record so far in the competition.

Rio de Janeiro powerhouses Fluminense were the more dangerous team throughout the Group F game played at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, just outside New York City.

However, Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel turned a Jhon Arias shot around the post in the first half, before Matheus Martinelli drilled an effort narrowly wide.

Fluminense -- captained by 40-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea defender Thiago Silva -- were a threat on the break throughout and should have scored at the end of a counter midway into the second half, but Agustin Canobbio shot straight at Kobel.

The Dortmund goalkeeper then produced a fine save low down to deny Everaldo as the match ended in stalemate.

"We saw it was a tough game as we expected. Fluminense is a top team, very ball-possession based," Dortmund coach Niko Kovac told broadcaster DAZN.

"They played very good. We had some difficulties, especially in the first half. In the second half I would say it was better but overall it was a lucky point for us."

Fluminense qualified for the tournament by virtue of their triumph in the Copa Libertadores in 2023.

Their performance against a European heavyweight, UEFA Champions League finalists last year, is further evidence that Brazilian teams can hope to make a real impact in FIFA's new-look competition.

Their great rivals Flamengo beat Esperance of Tunisia 2-0 on Monday and face Chelsea next.

Palmeiras drew 0-0 with Porto in their opening game while Botafogo, the reigning Brazilian and South American champions, defeated Seattle Sounders of MLS 2-1 on Sunday.

Dortmund, who gave a debut off the bench to teenage English midfielder Jobe Bellingham following his recent arrival from Sunderland, did not seriously threaten until a late Niklas Suele long-ranger.

Kovac, whose team finished fourth in the Bundesliga, insisted the conditions had a significant impact on the game.

"The pitch isn't so easy for us. I think the humidity also wasn't so easy for all the players, although the Brazilians are more used to it," he said.

"It was hard for us, we were running a lot, but overall we can live with a point."

The Germans will hope to get their first win when they play Mamelodi Sundowns next.

Sundowns, of South Africa, take on Ulsan HD of South Korea in the day's other Group F match in Orlando.