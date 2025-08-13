Donnarumma's agent threatens legal action against PSG

Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent has threatened legal action against PSG after the goalkeeper was dropped from the squad by manager Luis Enrique.

The PSG stopper looks destined to leave the club this summer after being dropped from the squad for the Super Cup clash with Tottenham. Manager Luis Enrique has taken responsibility for the decision and said he wants a "different profile" in goal, but the decision has not gone down well with the Italy international. Donnarumma has issued a furious statement, saying he's "disappointed and disheartened," and his agent, Enzo Raiola, has now spoken out about the situation.

Raiola told Sky Italia: "We are shocked by PSG. There's zero respect by the club after four years together. PSG had made various demands. In the end, we accepted an offer lower than Gigio's current salary because he wanted to stay. Then they changed the rules, and at that point, we broke off negotiations to meet again after the Champions League final. We met again before the Club World Cup, and they confirmed their willingness to continue. We didn't expect what happened in the last ten days.

"I understand the need to buy a new goalkeeper, but dismissing Gigio after everything he's done for the club is a huge lack of respect that I will assess with my lawyers. Beyond the fact that it was the coach who made this decision, he also works for the club, and my lawyers and I want to better understand their position.

"A month ago, we were talking about renewing his contract, it's strange that in a month, the coach changed his mind about Gigio as a player. This is what saddens me the most and makes me think that in the end, it was better not to renew his contract."

Lucas Chevalier looks set to replace Donnarumma after being brought in from Lille, while the Italian could now head to the Premier League. Manchester City and Manchester United have both been linked, and his agent added that a move to England could be on the cards.

He said: "Perhaps only in the Premier League can they satisfy the club's exaggerated financial demands. They talk about respect, but at this point perhaps the respect is only financial. It's not about abandoning a project and finding the best for Gigio. Even from an image perspective, we need to take our positions to understand how to deal with the club."

Manchester City are thought to have initiated talks with Donnarumma over a transfer but any move will be dependent on Ederson being offloaded. However, the Italian goalkeeper certainly appears destined to move on just months after winning the Champions League with Luis Enrique's all-conquering PSG side.