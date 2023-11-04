Dominant Doku drives City to 6-1 win over Bournemouth

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku scored and created two more goals in seven blistering first-half minutes before adding two more assists in the second period as the champions hammered Bournemouth 6-1 to go top of the Premier League on Saturday.

After probing carefully for the opening half-hour, City finally opened the scoring on the half-hour mark when Doku played a slick one-two with Rodri on the edge of the box before guiding the ball home.

Three minutes later Doku's dazzling footwork left the Bournemouth defence flat-footed as he squared for Bernardo Silva to score the second and in the 37th minute his left-foot shot was deflected into the net by team mate Manuel Akanji.

Doku teed up substitute Phil Foden to score in the 64th and, though Luis Sinisterra pulled one back for the Cherries, Silva and Nathan Ake wrapped up the win to send City top on 27 points, one ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who host Chelsea on Monday.