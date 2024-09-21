Football
Star Sports Report
Sat Sep 21, 2024 08:52 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 21, 2024 08:59 PM

Football
AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Disastrous start for U-20s in Vietnam

Star Sports Report
Sat Sep 21, 2024 08:52 PM Last update on: Sat Sep 21, 2024 08:59 PM

Bangladesh started their AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers with a 4-0 defeat against Syria at the Lach Tray Stadium in Haiphong, Vietnam yesterday.

Maruful Haque's charges, who are missing a few key players from the successful recent SAFF U-20 Championship campaign, failed to show any resistance against a much-superior Syria side.

The boys in red and green conceded the opener in the fifth minute before getting 2-0 down seven minutes later. Two more goals in the 72nd and 80th minutes confirmed a miserable start for Bangladesh, who will take on Guam in their next game tomorrow.

Guam and Bhutan played out a draw in the group's first match earlier in the day. Hosts Vietnam are the other team in the group.

Ten group winners and five best runners-up teams will qualify for the final round.  

