David strikes on Serie A debut as Juve ease past Parma

Jonathan David made a goalscoring start to his Serie A career on Sunday, netting the opening goal in Juventus' straightforward 2-0 win over Parma.

Canada striker David guided home from Kenan Yildiz's low cross in the 59th minute to send Juve on their way to three points at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

"It was everything I hoped for... I'm happy to score in my first game. But the most important thing is the three points," said David to DAZN.

"The target is to help the team as much as I can. If it's by scoring goals or getting assists or running back and defending, I will do everything."

The 25-year-old was brought in as a free agent to help boost an attack which had for too long been let down by misfiring Dusan Vlahovic, and David showcased the goalscoring instincts which made him a hero at Lille.

But it was Vlahovic, who is reportedly on the transfer list at Juve, who made sure of the win near the end of an uninspiring contest when he tapped home another Yildiz pass from close range with six minutes remaining.

Vlahovic netted moments after Andrea Cambiaso was given a straight red card for lashing out at Mathias Lovik after battling for the ball with the Norwegian defender.

Juve were also boosted by the solid return of key defender Gleison Bremer who missed most of last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

- Scamacca back for Atalanta -

Another player struck down by an ACL injury last term, Gianluca Scamacca scored his first goal in over a year as Atalanta drew 1-1 with promoted Pisa in their first league fixture under new coach Ivan Juric.

Scamacca hadn't scored since May 2024 before he classily fired home the leveller for Atalanta in the 50th minute, ending a nightmare which started this time last year with the knee ligament tear.

The 26-year-old's strike cancelled out Isak Hien's own-goal which gave Pisa a shock lead midway through the first half.

"A lot of time has passed but I worked this hard so I could have moments like this... It's a shame that we only managed to draw but it was a good performance," said Scamacca.

"I always try to give my best, to help my teammates and be the best version of myself. I don't know if it's going to be my year but the important thing is that it's Atalanta's year."

Scamacca, who thumped the crossbar with a towering header shortly after scoring, was one of the heroes of Atalanta's historic Europa League triumph which ended up being the crowning glory of previous coach Gian Piero Gasperini's long reign in Bergamo.

And fans loudly cheered the Italy striker when he was replaced by Nikola Krstovic in the 72nd minute, with his excellent performance a huge plus for Atalanta following the big-money departure of Mateo Retegui for Saudi Arabia this summer.

- Como's fast start -

Earlier, Como hinted at another strong season in Serie A after seeing off Lazio 2-0 with a performance typical of a club on the rise under Cesc Fabregas.

Goals in each half from Tasos Douvikas and starlet Nico Paz, the latter a stunning free-kick in the 73rd minute, were enough for Como to take all three points at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

Como finished 10th last season after reaching the top flight for the first time in over two decades and the ambitious lakeside club invested heavily in the summer.

Financial backing from tobacco giant Djarum means Como will be a force to be reckoned with this term, and they would have won by a bigger margin had Mergim Vojvoda's powerful strike not smashed off the crossbar four minutes after Paz's strike.

Lazio are under a transfer ban until January for not respecting Serie A's financial requirements and were second best all evening.

Sebastiano Luperto's thumping header salvaged a point for Cagliari in the fourth minute of stoppage time to give the the Sardinian outfit a 1-1 draw with Fiorentina.