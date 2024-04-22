Czech coach gets three-month ban for racist slur

Then new headcoach of the Czech national soccer team Petr Rada poses for photographers in front of the Czech football association sign on July 17, 2008 in Prague. Photo: AFP

Former Czech national team coach Petr Rada has been handed a three-month ban and fined by the national football association for a racist slur against a rival.

The 65-year-old Rada, a former midfielder who led the Czech Republic national team in 2008-2009, is currently coaching Dukla Prague, the current leaders of the second division.

During a game against Zbrojovka Brno on March 2, which ended in a 3-3 draw, Rada aimed a slur at opposition coach Tomas Polach referring to his ethnic background.

The Czech football association (FACR) originally banned Rada from the sport for eight months in March and fined him 80,000 koruna ($3,370).

On Monday, its committee for appeals reduced the ban but retained the fine as Rada had contested the original verdict.

Rada, who will now miss the end of the season, said he was disappointed by the verdict and that his words were "no racism".

"I've got in trouble a few times before but this is cruel for just two words," he told the Czech news agency CTK.

Rada's Dukla Prague currently lead the second league with a four-point cushion and six games to play, eyeing a spot in the top flight which they will clinch if they win the competition.

Rada's insult is not the only racist remark that has recently made the headlines in Czech football.

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela had to sit out Euro 2020 after being handed a 10-game ban by UEFA for an alleged racist slur at Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during a Europa League game.