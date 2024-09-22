Football
AFP, London
Sun Sep 22, 2024 09:10 AM
Last update on: Sun Sep 22, 2024 09:13 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Critics want Man City wiped 'from face of the Earth': Guardiola

AFP, London
Sun Sep 22, 2024 09:10 AM Last update on: Sun Sep 22, 2024 09:13 AM
PHOTO: REUTERS

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he feels critics of the Premier League champions want the club wiped "from the face of the Earth" over their alleged breaches of financial rules.

City, who have dominated English football since Guardiola's arrival in 2016, face a hefty points deduction or even expulsion from the league if found guilty on some or all of the 115 charges relating to financial regulations.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A long-awaited hearing into charges brought by the Premier League in February 2023 finally began at the start of the week.

Guardiola has claimed previously that some of the club's rivals hope to see them found guilty and he appears in no doubt they would expect punishment to be severe.

He brought up the matter unprompted ahead of Sunday's clash with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium while talking about the tendency of people to overly criticise isolated bad performances.

"During a season, you can say, 'Oh, it was a bad season'," said Guardiola.

"But for performances some people say, 'Oh, it's a disgrace, it is a disaster, it's unacceptable'. No, during 90 minutes it's one bad afternoon when they were better.

"But I would say - I'm sorry, I want to defend my club, especially in these modern days when everyone is expecting us not to be relegated, to be disappeared off the face of the Earth, the world - that we have better afternoons than the opponents. That's why we win a lot."

City face 80 breaches of financial rules between 2009 and 2018, plus a further 35 of failing to cooperate with a Premier League investigation.

The club stand accused of failing to provide accurate financial information, including revenue from sponsors and salary details of managers and players.

However, City have vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Related topic:
Pep GuardiolaManchester CityfootballEnglish Premier League
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Zirkzee relishes 'unbelievable' Man Utd debut

1m ago

Haaland nets hattrick in City's 4-1 win over Ipswich Town

4w ago

Guardiola tells players to lead change over workload

1d ago

Judgement day for Man City's golden era as long-awaited hearing begins

6d ago

Guardiola convinced rivals eager for Man City sanctions

1w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

আইন-শৃঙ্খলার অবনতি করলে কঠোর ব্যবস্থা: রাঙ্গামাটিতে স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

‘যারা ভবিষ্যতে আইন-শৃঙ্খলা পরিস্থিতির অবনতি করবে, তাদের হাত ভেঙে দেওয়া হবে।’

১১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বন্দর

দূর হয়েছে এলসি জটিলতা, এসএস পাওয়ার প্ল্যান্টে কয়লা খালাস শুরু

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে