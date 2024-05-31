Football
Reuters
Fri May 31, 2024 07:49 PM
Last update on: Fri May 31, 2024 07:51 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Copa America snub an unexpected blow, says Dybala

Reuters
Fri May 31, 2024 07:49 PM Last update on: Fri May 31, 2024 07:51 PM
Photo: Twitter

AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala said it was a big blow to be left out of Argentina's Copa America squad and that he had been confident of selection for the tournament in the United States.

The 30-year-old scored 16 goals in 39 appearances for Roma last season but struggled with injuries and was the surprise absentee from Lionel Scaloni's 29-man squad named last week.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Scaloni still has to cut three players from the list for the tournament, which runs from June 20 to July 14.

"I felt like I did some good things this year," the 2022 World Cup winner told The Athletic on Thursday.

"I was confident about making the squad, so it was a very tough blow for me to take because being part of the national team is one of the best things ever.

"But I also understand that it's hard for our coach to choose. I respect his decision. I've got a great relationship with him and he has certainly chosen the best for the team."

Dybala has a year left on his contract at Roma and he said he was unsure what the future holds for him.

"Italy has given me everything," added Dybala, who has played in Italy for 12 years with Roma, Juventus and Palermo.

"It'd be hard to leave, but of course you always have the curiosity and wonder how you'd do in leagues as good as LaLiga and the Premier League, where there are great teams and great players."

Argentina play warm-up matches against Ecuador on June 9 and Guatemala on June 14 before the Copa America, where they face Peru, Chile and Canada in Group A.

Related topic:
Copa AmericaPaulo DybalaArgentina
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Injured Dybala named in Argentina's 26-man World Cup squad

1y ago

Dybala hattrick lifts Roma as Lazio slip-up in Tuscany

3m ago

Venues revealed for 2024 Copa America

5m ago

Suarez appeals for penalty for handball by Chile goalie

4y ago

‘Vamos!’: Messi lauds victorious Argentina

3m ago
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

ঘূর্ণিঝড় রিমালে খুলনার তিন জেলায় ১৭২ প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয় ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত

২ কোটি ৪ লাখ টাকার ক্ষতি, শিক্ষা কার্যক্রম ব্যাহত

৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

১৬ বছর অপেক্ষা করেও দেখা হলো না সন্তানের মুখ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X