Cologne hit with highest ever German fine for fan misconduct

Bundesliga club FC Cologne have on Wednesday been hit with a 595,000 euro ($641,800) fine for igniting pyrotechnics and throwing objects on the field which delayed a match.

The fine is the highest penalty ever levied for fan misconduct in German football.

The German FA (DFB) fined the club for the incident which delayed Cologne's home derby clash with Borussia Moenchengladbach by several minutes in October.

Around a third of the fine can be invested by the club in security or other protective measures.

Cologne have promised to fight for a "significant reduction" in the penalty, with managing director Christian Keller saying the fine inflicts "enormous financial damage" on the club.

Keller said "pyrotechnics are a part of football fan culture" but admitted "the red lines which must not be crossed... were clearly exceeded against Gladbach."

Cologne, who sit in the relegation placings, won the match 3-1, just one of two league victories this season.

Despite being forbidden, pyrotechnics are commonplace in German football and are frequently brandished by home and away fans.

On Monday, German champions Bayern Munich were fined 40,000 euros and given a suspended ban on fans for away games in the Champions League for pyrotechnic use.

The ban is suspended for two years, meaning it will come into effect if there is further fan misconduct.