City look to amp up title race

Unlike most other European leagues where clubs get a sizeable chunk of time off around December and January, the Premier League churns on in relentless fashion.

The title race will certainly not be going into temporary hibernation this weekend with champions Manchester City travelling to out-of-form Newcastle United on Saturday with the chance to cut Liverpool's advantage to two points.

Eleven points currently separate these two teams in the table, with the Citizens occupying third place and the Magpies sitting six positions further back in ninth.

City's FIFA World Club Cup commitments mean they have played only 19 games to leaders Liverpool's 20 and should they win on Saturday will be looming very large in what is gearing up to be a compelling scrap for the title over the coming months.

Norwegian goal-machine Erling Haaland could return for City this weekend having been out since early December with a foot injury while Kevin De Bruyne's return in the FA Cup win over Huddersfield Town was a further tonic for boss Pep Guardiola.

Largely owing to Arsenal's recent drop-off, City's chances of retaining their league title rose by 18% between 20 December 2023 and 3 January 2024, according to the Opta supercomputer, and they are one of just three Premier League teams who have not lost any players to the Africa Cup of Nations or Asian Cup tournaments for the coming weeks.

With City starting to click into gear, boosted by the return of key players and the missteps of their rivals, Pep Guardiola's men will definitely look to amp up their title hopes against an off-form Newcastle.

Newcastle's top-four challenge has faded badly with five defeats in their last six league games as injuries and fatigue have seen Eddie Howe's side struggle.

In the latest blow for Newcastle, midfielder Joelinton will be sidelined for at least six weeks with a quad injury as injury problems continue to deepen at St James' Park.

The 27-year-old Brazilian picked up the injury during their third-round visit to rivals Sunderland in the FA Cup, a tie that the Magpies won 3-0.

Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson, Matt Targett, Joe Willock, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson are among the long-term absentees at Newcastle.

However, Howe, who will manage his 650th game on the weekend, said his side will put up a strong fight against champions City.

"They are the team to beat, their record in recent seasons has been incredible. They have the best manager in the world, their style of play is difficult to combat, but I believe we can really compete in this game," he said.