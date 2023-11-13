Chelsea hold Man City in Premier League classic

Players clash after a penalty is given to Chelsea in injury time during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. Photo: AFP

Manchester City were thwarted by Cole Palmer's 95th minute penalty as Chelsea salvaged a 4-4 draw from an incredible clash on Sunday, while Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool up to second in the Premier League.

A share of the spoils at Stamford Bridge leaves City one point ahead of Liverpool, who beat Brentford 3-0, and Arsenal at the top of the table.

Palmer came back to haunt his former club as City three times let the lead slip against the Blues.

Pep Guardiola's men went in front in controversial fashion as Erling Haaland slotted home a penalty after he had been pulled down by Marc Cucurella as the two jostled for position at the back post.

But Chelsea have often saved their best in Mauricio Pochettino's early months in charge for the toughest opposition.

Thiago Silva powered home from a corner to equalise before Reece James pounced on an error from Josko Gvardiol to set up Raheem Sterling to net against his former club.

Chelsea's lead did not last until the break as Manuel Akanji was afforded acres of space to head in Bernardo Silva's cross.

City were back in front less than two minutes into the second period as Haaland slid in to meet Julian Alvarez's cross for his 17th goal in 18 games this season.

The Blues responded once more as Nicolas Jackson snapped up a gift from Ederson after the Brazilian goalkeeper parried Conor Gallagher's shot back into the danger zone.

Rodri's deflected effort on 86 minutes looked to have finally settled the game in the visitors' favour.

But Ruben Dias was penalised for diving in on Armando Broja in added time and Palmer showed no sign of nerves as he hammered home the spot-kick.

A point edges Chelsea back into the top half, but Pochettino's men are still 10 points off the top four.