Football
Reuters
Wed Oct 9, 2024 09:20 AM
Last update on: Wed Oct 9, 2024 09:20 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Chelsea and Forest charged by FA for pitchside melee

Reuters
Wed Oct 9, 2024 09:20 AM Last update on: Wed Oct 9, 2024 09:20 AM
Nottingham Forest's Nikola Milenkovic clashes with Chelsea's Levi Colwill as Chelsea's Wesley Fofana intervenes. Photo: Reuters

Chelsea and Nottingham Forest have been charged by the Football Association on Tuesday after a pitchside fight broke out between their players during Sunday's 1-1 draw in the Premier League.

Forest's Neco Williams sparked the pitchside confrontation after his challenge on Chelsea's Marc Cucurella sent the full back sprawling into the technical area, upending his coach Enzo Maresca.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Several players then piled into a melee, including some off the bench, pushing and shoving each other before referee Chris Kavanagh regained control. The match had 11 yellow cards in total.

"It's alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players didn't behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 88th minute," the FA said in a statement announcing the charge.

Both clubs have until Thursday, Oct. 10 to provide their responses.

Related topic:
Premier League
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Judgement day for Man City's golden era as long-awaited hearing begins

3w ago

Man City held at Newcastle in gruelling 1-1 draw

1w ago

Stones salvages Man City a draw against 10-man Arsenal

2w ago

Arteta stands by defensive tactics in fiery Man City clash

2w ago

Arsenal score two stoppage time goals to beat Leicester

1w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

নানামুখী চাপে অন্তর্বর্তী সরকার

বারবার পিছিয়ে আসছে নিজেদের সিদ্ধান্ত থেকে

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

হাইকোর্টে ২৩ অতিরিক্ত বিচারক নিয়োগ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে