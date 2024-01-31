Chance for Liverpool to consolidate top spot

Liverpool go into the clash against Chelsea today with hopes of maintaining their momentum at the Premier League summit but exiting Reds coach Jurgen Klopp will be worried not to put a foot wrong and leave rivals Manchester City breathing down their neck in the title race.

Klopp, who recently shocked everyone by announcing his decision to step down at the end of the season, will be desperate to cap his reign with a second league title, and Liverpool enter Matchday 22 five points clear of second-placed Manchester City, albeit having played a game more.

Liverpool marked their first match since Klopp's bombshell announcement with an emphatic 5-2 home victory over Norwich City in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Klopp's men have extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 games, while they have only lost one of their last 17 matches over the last two-and-a-half months, but their mettle is set to be tested in back-to-back home league fixtures against Chelsea and Arsenal in the space of five days.

Boasting a 22-game unbeaten league run at Anfield, Liverpool have every right to feel optimistic heading into Wednesday's clash, but success is not a given as there has been nothing to separate the Reds and Chelsea in recent years.

Indeed, each of the last seven meetings between the two clubs have ended as draws, including four 0-0 stalemates in 90 minutes -- this run of consecutive draws is the longest between two top-flight teams in English football history.

On the other hand, while Chelsea deserve the plaudits that come their way for putting together a 10-game unbeaten run at Stamford Bridge, there is little to be desired about their recent away form as they head to Anfield having lost five of their last six games on the road in all competitions, conceding at least twice on five of those occasions.

Ninth on the points table, Chelsea, however, can take heart from the fact that they have only lost two of their last 11 visits to Anfield.

Highlights

If Liverpool win today, Jurgen Klopp will reach a double century of league wins faster than any other manager in the club's history.

Liverpool have scored in 30 of their last 31 Premier League fixtures since the goalless draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last April.

Liverpool have won 10 and drawn one of the 11 league games this season when they have scored the first goal.