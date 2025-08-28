Football
Champions League final at 10pm Bangladesh time: UEFA brings forward kick-off time

The final of this season's Champions League in Budapest will kick off at 6:00 pm local time rather than 21:00 pm to "enhance the matchday experience", UEFA announced on Thursday. This means the final will begin at 10:00 pm Bangladesh time. 

The 2026 final will be played at the Puskas Arena on Saturday, May 30.

"An earlier kick-off makes day trips more feasible, reduces travel stress, and allows fans to enjoy the occasion without worrying about late-night logistics," said Ronan Evain, executive director for Football Supporters Europe, which worked on the subject with UEFA.

Unlike the Europa League and Conference League finals, which are played in midweek, the Champions League showpiece has been held on Saturdays since 2010.

"While a 21:00 CET kick-off is well suited for midweek matches, an earlier kick-off on a Saturday for the final means an earlier finish -- regardless of extra time or penalties," said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

Paris Saint-Germain won their maiden European Cup in last season's final, beating Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich.

