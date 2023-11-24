Cannavaro wants to bring life back to Maradona emblem at Naples

Diego Maradona's time in Napoli will always be remembered by the Neapolitans. It was in someway love at first sight for Diego and Napoli. Maradona's time in Italy gave rise to murals, emblems and even establishments.

One such 'shrine' for Maradona exists in Paradiso di Soccavo training center -- a mural of Maradona with his daughter Dalma.

Italy World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro, winner of the 2006 Ballon d'Or, wants "bring life back" to the emblematic establishment after its decline over the years.

"It is a sacred place. It is a great emotion; I grew up as a football player in this field. I could stand here and talk for hours about the times when Maradona's great Naples was there. The idea is to try to bring life back to this field, recover the energy, use all the super-modern materials to make a sustainable structure," Cannavaro said after opening the doors of the Paradiso Center in statements to the Italian media Corriere del Mezzogiorno.

19 years ago, Napoli had become bankrupt and had to give up its ownership and the former player of the Neapolitan institution decided to buy it to maintain the aura of Diego in that place in the northeast of Neapolitan, in the Soccavo neighbourhood.

The portrait in question became a postcard on murals in different parts of the world. Before starting practice that day, two-year-old Dalma decided to decorate her father's socks with daisies and Diego began to trot with the flowers pinned to his legs.

"The dream is to see children playing here, to offer a facility to young people although I know that it is difficult to get them out of the house because there are video games and other technologies. My goal is to create an academy here where I can teach the fundamentals of football, build the future," Cannavaro said.

"I don't know the deadlines, there is a lot to do, it has been closed for 20 years. We have been cleaning for two months, but I feel great satisfaction when I think that it has taken me 15 years to buy this structure. The plan is to get the field in condition, create a soccer school and have local children play soccer. That makes me very happy," he added.