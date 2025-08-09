Cabrera to return on Monday

Bangladesh national football team head coach Javier Cabrera will return to the country on Monday to begin preparations for next month's international friendlies against Nepal, confirmed team manager Amer Khan.

Due to Abahani and Bashundhara Kings' participation in their respective AFC Challenge League playoff matches on Tuesday, the national camp will commence in phases, Amer stated.

"Cabrera will arrive on Monday," Amer told The Daily Star. "The players will report to the coach at the InterContinental Hotel on the afternoon of August 13, but not all will join on the same day. Abahani players will join the camp on Thursday, followed by the Bashundhara Kings players on Friday."

Cabrera had been on an extended vacation since Bangladesh's Asian Cup Qualifier against Singapore on June 10. Although he briefly returned to oversee a three-day trial for expatriate players in late June, he had left soon as the domestic season is still some way off from resumption.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two friendly matches against Nepal in Kathmandu on September 6 and 9. However, Cabrera will be without several key players due to the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers taking place during the same international window.

Senior team regulars including Sheikh Morsalin, Al Amin, Mojibur Rahman Jonny, Fahamedul Islam, and Cuba Mitchell have already been called up for the U-23 squad, which will be managed by Saiful Bari Titu, according to media reports.

"Our camp will be based in Dhaka, and we plan to travel to Kathmandu four or five days ahead of the first match," Amer added. "We have a process in place and will call players from the national team pool to join the camp."