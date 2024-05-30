Cabrera axes Zico for Australia, Lebanon ties

Bangladesh head coach Javier Cabrera today announced a 26-member squad for the upcoming two ties of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Australia and Lebanon, with the notable exclusion of experienced goalkeeper Anisur Rahman Zico.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play against Australia on June 6 at Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka before travelling to Qatar to take on Lebanon on June 11.

Since Zico's debut against Nepal in a friendly match in 2020, the 23-year-old goalkeeper had been the most reliable goalkeeper of the men in red and green. Out of his 29 international appearances, he played 26 matches at a stretch from 2021 to 2023 before being ignored in the squad for four matches against Maldives, Australia and Lebanon in pre-qualifiers and ongoing FIFA World Cup Qualifiers following his club's disciplinary action taken against him.

Zico along with Tapu Barman and Sheikh Morsalin were banned by Bashundhara Kings for carrying liquors from Maldives after playing their AFC Cup match in Male, thus Cabrera also did not consider those players in the national squad until the club withdrew their suspension.

Then Zico staged a return to the national fold ahead of Palestine ties but the experienced goalkeeper warmed up the bench in both matches as Mitul Marma played as the main goalkeeper.

Cabrera also chose teenage Mehedi Hasan Srabon ahead of Zico even as the substitute player in the tie against Palestine and finally dropped the country's former number one goalkeeper.

However, it was not possible to reach Cabrera to know the reason behind the exclusion of Zico, also a player of Bashundhara Kings. In Zico's position, Mohammedan Sporting Club's goalkeeper Sujan Hossain came in.

The other notable exclusions of the national squad, considering those who had played two matches against Palestine in March, were Faisal Ahmed Fahim -- who has been suffering from an abdomen injury -- Rabiul Hasan, Hasan Murad, Suman Reza, Jayed Ahmed and Arman Faisal Akash.

However, central defender Tariq Raihan Kazi and Sheikh Morsalin staged a comeback to the squad, having recovered from injuries, while defenders Sushanta Tripura, Rimon Hossain, and Mehedi Hasan returned to squad alongside forward Mohammad Abdullah.

Moreover, Cabrera kept suspended defender Bishwanath Ghosh and forward Mojibur Rahman Jonny in the squad.

In the World Cup qualifiers, Bangladesh sit at the bottom of four-team Group I, with one point from four matches.

Cabrera and his charges are set to begin training camp on June 2.

Squad:

Goalkeeper: Mitul Marma, Mehedi Hasan Srabon, Sujon Hossain

Defender: Bishwanath Ghosh, Rimon Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Rahmat Mia, Isa Faysal, Shakil Hossain, Saad Uddin, Tapu Barman, Sushanta Tripura,

Midfielder: Sohel Rana, Mohammad Ridoy, Sohel Rana Jr, Mojibur Rahman Jonny, Chandan Roy, Jamal Bhuiyan, Syed Shah Quazem Kirmanee

Forwards: Sheikh Morsalin, Rakib Hossain, Mohammad Abdullah, Shahriar Emon, Rafiqul Islam, Rabby Hossain Rahul.