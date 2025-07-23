Butler’s charges to ‘do their best’ in AFC U-20 Qualifiers

Following Bangladesh's emphatic 4-0 win over Nepal on Monday, which helped the team emerge unbeaten champions of the SAFF U-20 Women's Championship, head coach Peter Butler offered an in-depth analysis of the team's growth, collective mentality, and future ambitions as they gear up for sterner challenges ahead -- including the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers next month and the senior AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia in March 2026.

Bangladesh will leave for Laos on August 2 for the U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers – scheduled to start on August 6 -- with South Korea, Laos and Timor Leste in the same group.

Eight group winners and three best runners-up teams will qualify for the final round -- a mission Butler believes is difficult but not beyond reach.

All through the SAFF U-20 Championship, Butler said he was barely interested in winning the title, instead his focus was on future campaigns. Hence, he rotated all 23 members of his squad during the six matches of this tournament, giving ample opportunity to fringe players.

"I wanted to give all 23 players a little bit of game time and it's coming along nicely. But we just have to keep humble, keep working hard, wanting to work to improve and the girls program will go places," the Englishman said following the victory against Nepal.

What Butler's rotation policy since the beginning of his tenure a little more than a year ago has done is it gave enough confidence to players who would have otherwise not found a platform to perform. This approach, he explained, is rooted in building a competitive environment where players push each other and earn their positions through effort and performance.

Players like Mosammat Sagorika, Nabiran Khatun, Umehla Marma and Shanti Mardi – few of whom have been with the senior side but hardly find a place in the XI – have given enough evidence throughout this tournament that they will give their more senior compatriots a run for their money in near future.

His defensive unit, especially Afeida Khandaker and Nabiran, earned special praise for their commanding presence against Nepal's direct playing style. "They were like a brick wall. Colossus. Defensively, we were rock solid," Butler noted, expressing his satisfaction in how the team executed a high-intensity, pressing style.

However, the coach is mindful of managing young players' development. "It's a pathway. I'm not the type of coach to promise anything. Everyone's got to earn the right….their time will come -- it's a marathon, not a sprint."

As Bangladesh prepare for tougher continental challenges, Butler remains grounded. "We have to be realistic. We're coming up against more than capable teams. This is a journey and an opportunity for our girls to test themselves against stronger opposition like Korea. We'll do our best. That's all I can say."