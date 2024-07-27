Butler blames defence after labouring win

Coach Peter Butler blamed his defence after Bangladesh women's team laboured to a 4-2 win against Bhutan in the second match of the two FIFA friendly matches at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu on Saturday.

The charges of Butler had fought back from a goal down to win the first match 5-1 on Wednesday, but the performance in the second match was much worse from the reigning SAFF women's champions as they went two goals down before finding their feet and edging past the home side.

The coach had made six changes to his starting eleven, including drafting in last match's hattrick hero Mosammat Sagorika as well as Mile Akter in goal. However, the women in red and green made a terrible start, conceding a 15th minute lead when a defender failed to clear a long ball from midfield, with Deki Lhazom chesting the ball home following a cross from skipper Pema Tshering.

It was only the second goal that Bangladesh had conceded against their South Asian counterparts in six meetings, but things would go from bad to worse for the visitors as Lhazom doubled the home side's lead seven minutes later, smashing home from the centre of the box with Mile failing to stop the straightforward attempt.

Butler, who was highly critical of his team's critics following the first match, said the physical inferiority of his side and the style of play of the opposition caught them off-guard.

"I thought we defended very very poorly," Butler said after the match. "Even though we dominated possession -- we probably had 75-80 percent possession but with the way they play (which is) very very direct and with us not being of big size, anything over the top causes a few problems."

The coach made an early change, bringing on reliable midfielder Maria Manda in place of Sapna Rani as Bangladesh slowly took control of the midfield. But it was captain Sabina Khatun who reduced the margin in the 35th minute with a clever finish following a long-ball from Masura Parvin before Sagorika equalised with a fine chip following some clever play inside the box by Sabina and Matsushima Sumaya five minutes later.

Sagorika then wasted two glorious chances early in the second half before substitute Ritu Porna Chakma's deflected shot handed the visitors a fortuitous lead in the 62nd minute. The left-winer ensured Bangladesh's victory with her second goal 24 minutes later, finding the net from a goalmouth melee as Bangladesh maintained their 100 percent win record against Bhutan.

Despite the lacklustre performance, Butler felt it was more of a case of the opposition improving than his charges regressing.

"I think you have to give credit where its due. They've improved," Butler said. "They don't have a real methodology in terms of how they play. If you don't defend stoutly and strongly and resolutely, you're going to get found out."