Booters begin practice ahead of Bhutan friendlies 

Bangladesh national football team began their preparation for the two FIFA friendly matches against Bhutan this month in Thimphu today. They will be facing the hosts on September 5 and 8, respectively.

The charges of Spanish coach Javier Cabrera had a rest day after arriving in the Bhutan capital on Friday and then went hiking on Saturday in a bid to cope with the weather as well as the altitude of the Himalayan nation.

The booters had a gym session in the morning today before their practice session in the afternoon.

"Our initial target is to adjust to the weather and altitude as the boys enjoyed hiking yesterday. I think we are in the right direction as the players are motivated to deliver good results in the two matches," said assistant coach Hasan Al Mamun.

