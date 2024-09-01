Booters begin practice ahead of Bhutan friendlies 

Football
Sports Reporter 
Sun Sep 1, 2024 09:52 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 12:30 AM

Bangladesh national team football players during a practice session in Thimphu, Bhutan today. Photo: BFF

Bangladesh national football team began their preparation for the two FIFA friendly matches against Bhutan this month in Thimphu today. They will be facing the hosts on September 5 and 8, respectively.

The charges of Spanish coach Javier Cabrera had a rest day after arriving in the Bhutan capital on Friday and then went hiking on Saturday in a bid to cope with the weather as well as the altitude of the Himalayan nation. 

The booters had a gym session in the morning today before their practice session in the afternoon.

"Our initial target is to adjust to the weather and altitude as the boys enjoyed hiking yesterday. I think we are in the right direction as the players are motivated to deliver good results in the two matches," said assistant coach Hasan Al Mamun.
 

Bangladesh football
