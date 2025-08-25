BFF set to recognise efootball by launching esports next month

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is all set to step into another new venture after futsal with the launch of BFF eGames National Qualifiers – Road to Riyadh 2025 -- with an ambition to write the name of Bangladesh in FIFA 07, a virtual platform of football.

The BFF will organise three virtual qualifiers – efootball console, mobile and rocket league -- on September 5, September 20 and October 5 in a bid to select players for the regional competitions through which the participants will qualify for multidisciplinary eSports World Cup to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in December.

"We have not completed one year yet since the BFF elections but we have been successively informing you about new products, play and information. Today we started another new journey which is esports but we will specifically work with efootball," said BFF president Tabith Awal at press conference on Sunday.

"Once esports was believed to be a recreational sport but it is now raising in competitiveness globally, especially in Asia and it is commercially viable," Tabith said. "Considering the percentage of wins by Bangladeshis, we are very much optimistic to see Bangladesh in the top lists in coming days.