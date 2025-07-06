BFF plans midnight reception for triumphant women's team at Hatirjheel

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) will host a reception for the history-making women's football team upon their return from Myanmar at midnight.

Bangladesh wrapped up their successful campaign with a 7-0 drubbing of Turkmenistan in the last match, having already qualified for the Women's Asian Cup.

The reception will be held at 2:30am on Monday at the amphitheatre in Hatirjheel, as confirmed on Saturday by BFF President Tabith Awal.

Since some of the players will leave for Bhutan the following day to participate in the Bhutan National League, the federation has opted for this prompt celebration.

Speaking to the media after a friendly match at Dhanmondi Sports Club on Saturday, Tabith Awal said, "Today, the whole world is recognising Bangladesh in a new way because of our women's team. We are proud of them. We will decide on some awards to honour their success. Personally, I am also looking into how we can support their development through further training."

The final round of the Asian Cup will be held in Australia in March 2026. Looking ahead, BFF has outlined ambitious plans. "We have two major objectives in Australia – first, to perform well in the AFC matches, and second, to maintain a position that could allow us direct qualification to the World Cup and the Olympics," Tabith added. "The next six months are extremely important for us. We will need a large pool of players. There will be age-group tournaments to discover more talent, and FIFA international friendlies will also be arranged."

Earlier, the federation announced a bonus of 15 million BDT for the team following their consecutive SAFF Championship titles. However, that amount has yet to be disbursed. Now, with this fresh success in Myanmar, Tabith assured, "We will arrange further financial rewards for the women. The funds promised for the SAFF Championship have not yet been handed over, but hopefully, they will receive them soon. In the coming months, no woman footballer should feel financially neglected. We are also considering what additional support they can receive."