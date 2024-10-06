BFF election commission starts work officially

The official procedure of holding the elections of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) got underway today with chief election commissioner Mejbah Uddin Ahmed leading its first meeting at the BFF House for the October 26 elections.

The election commission is going to disclose the election schedule tomorrow morning as 133 delegates will cast their votes for 21 posts – one president, one senior vice-president, four vice-presidents and 15 executive members.

"Our work is limited. In context of conducting the last four elections, announcing the schedule, fixing the format of the nomination papers, scrutinising the rules and regulations, scrutinising the constitution of BFF are among those work. We have all but made the decision at our meeting but we will announce election schedule tomorrow at 11:30am," said Mejbah Uddin where two other election commissioners – AKM Ehsanur Rahman and additional secretary Suraiya Akter Jahan were also present.

"We are hoping the next 20 days will be peaceful and cordial as we have taken all preparation," said Ahmed adding that the mood of casting votes has to be decided by the BFF executive committee and annual general meeting.

"Changing the mode of voting without the consent of the concerned authority is tantamount to imposing it on the voters and such actions come under heavy criticism like a political government. Electronic voting is not a safe voting method and it is not a safe system," said Ahmed, adding that the BFF executive committee needs to decide first on electronic voting before it is passed through an annual general meeting.