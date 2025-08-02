Bend It Like Beckham sequel in the works, director confirms

More than two decades after it first hit cinemas and captured hearts around the world, a sequel to Bend It Like Beckham is officially in development.

Director Gurinder Chadha has confirmed that a follow-up to the 2002 cult football classic is on the way – with the aim of launching it in 2027 to mark both the film's 25th anniversary and the FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

The original, which starred Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley, followed the story of Jess and Jules – two teenagers defying cultural and societal norms to chase their love for football. Packed with laughs, tears, family drama and triumphant moments, it quickly became one of the most beloved football movies of all time.

Now, Chadha says the time feels right to return to that world.

"A lot has changed since the original movie," she told the BBC. "But I think that people still don't think that women should play football. There are people who still don't take it seriously."

She added that the explosion of interest in women's football, especially after England's Lionesses won Euro 2025, has made the idea of a sequel feel particularly relevant.

While the form is still to be decided – whether a film or TV series – Chadha hopes to bring back some of the original cast and teased the possibility of cameos from current England internationals.

"I'm pretty certain that everyone's going to want to come back," she said. "Everything hinges on the script and if the original cast likes it. I am working really hard to make sure every character I bring back has a decent arc."

And while David Beckham may no longer be the poster boy of English football, the spirit of the story lives on. So what will they call it this time? Bend It Like Kelly? Time will tell.