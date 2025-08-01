Begiristain leaves role as Manchester City Director of Football

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chief executive Ferran Soriano and director of football Txiki Begiristain [R] celebrate with the trophy after winning the Premier League on May 19, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Manchester City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain has left the Premier League outfit after 13 years and will be succeeded by former Sporting director Hugo Viana, the club announced on Thursday.

The 60-year-old Spaniard has been a major part of a trophy-laden period for City during which they won seven Premier League titles, two FA Cups, a Champions League and a Club World Cup.

Begiristain departs in the wake of a trophy-less 2024–25 season and with City still under the shadow of over a 100 charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations.

Begiristain and City manager Pep Guardiola were teammates in Barcelona and have worked closely together at City.

"Everyone at Manchester City would like to thank Txiki for everything that he has achieved during his time at the Club, and we look forward to paying tribute to his outstanding contribution in September," City said in a statement.

Begiristain previously served as Barcelona's Director of Football for seven years until 2010. He not only helped to bring Guardiola to City in 2016 but also oversaw his appointment at Barcelona in 2008.

"I told (Man City CEO) Ferran (Soriano), 'I'll handle Pep's transition for you.' And then you renewed for two more years. When you renewed the last time (in November last year), I said, 'Ferran, I can't do this anymore'," Begiristain told City Studios.

Begiristain's exit from the Etihad has raised questions about Guardiola's future at the club. The 54-year-old coach's current contract ends in 2027 and the Spaniard's plans remain uncertain.