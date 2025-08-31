Bayern survive late Augsburg scare

Bayern Munich's Colombian forward #14 Luis Diaz celebrates scoring with his teammates during Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg on August 30, 2025. Photo: AFP

Bayern Munich almost imploded in their 3-2 Bundesliga victory at Augsburg on Saturday, conceding two goals for the second consecutive match after going 3-0 up soon after the break.

Bayern's back line looked vulnerable, just as it had in Wednesday's German Cup first-round win over third-tier Wehen Wiesbaden in which they conceded two goals and needed a stoppage-time winner to advance.

"We know what we have to work on," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said. "It is true that we could have decided the game earlier today if we had scored five goals from the chances we created. The most important thing is that we are creating lots of chances.

"The second half was not solid," Kompany said. "But we have won all our games. We have scored a lot of goals but in some moments we have to be calm. But we have to put things in perspective. We had a short pre-season."

While the fans' focus was on the pitch, Bayern bosses were trying to untangle a stalled loan deal for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, but Kompany said he knew nothing about the situation.

Bayern, who have led the Bundesliga since the third matchday last season, have now earned two wins from two league matches with nine goals scored.

They were in command from the start but had to wait until the 28th minute to take the lead through Serge Gnabry's powerful header from a Harry Kane cross.

They scored again on the stroke of halftime through Luis Diaz' second league goal of the season.

Bayern looked to have put the game to bed when France international Michael Olise made it 3-0 three minutes after the restart.

But Augsburg pulled a goal back in the 53rd minute through Kristijan Jakic before Mert Komur struck again 14 minutes from time.

Augsburg's Robin Fellhauer was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time after clashing with Bayern's Sacha Boey.