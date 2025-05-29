Bayern sign Germany defender Tah until 2029

Bayern Munich have signed German international defender Jonathan Tah on a free transfer from Bayer Leverkusen, the Bundesliga champions announced on Thursday.

The 29-year-old has signed a four-year deal which will keep him in Munich until 2029.

"I'm very happy to be at Bayern. I want to take on responsibility here and work hard every day so that we're successful as a team and win lots of trophies together," Tah said in the club statement.

Tah spent a decade at Leverkusen, winning an unbeaten league and cup double in 2023-24. He told Leverkusen he would not be extending his contract beyond 2025 and was given a big farewell at his last home game in May.

Bayern were linked with signing Tah in the summer of 2024 with one year remaining on his contract, but the Bavarians refused to meet Leverkusen's asking price.

Bayern needed to sign a centre-back after Eric Dier departed for Ligue 1 side Monaco at the end of the season.

"In Jonathan Tah we've acquired a player with international experience and quality, who won't need much time to establish himself in our defence," said sporting director Christoph Freund.

"He'll be a good and important addition for us with his technical qualities as well as his manner and the way he leads."

The Hamburg-born defender, who was also linked with a move to Barcelona where he would have joined former Germany coach Hansi Flick, has played 35 games for the national team since making his debut in 2016.

Tah has since established himself at the heart of the Germany defence. He has started all but one of the international games for which he was available since September 2023.

He is a member of Julian Nagelsmann's squad to play in the Nations League finals next month.

The hosts face Portugal in the semi-finals in Munich on June 4 with the winner taking on either France or Spain in the final at the Bayern home ground three days later.

Bayern also tried to sign Tah's club teammate Florian Wirtz but the midfielder now appears likely to move to Liverpool after Leverkusen admitted this week that there is "concrete interest" from the Premier League winners.