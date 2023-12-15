Bashundhara Kings, Mohammedan set up final clash

Bashundhara Kings players celebrate one of their four wickets against Abahani. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bashundhara Kings and Mohammedan Sporting Club set up a final clash in the Independence Cup with victories in their respective semifinals today.

Kings, the defending champions, blew Abahani away with a 4-0 win at the Bashundhara Kings Arena while Mohammedan edged past Rahmatganj MFS with a 1-0 win at the Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj.

The final will be held in Gopalganj on Monday.

It will be the first Independence Cup final for the record three-time champions Mohammedan in nine years while Bashundhara Kings will be appearing in their fourth consecutive final.

Mohammedan dominated the match slightly against Rahmatganj, who were playing without their head coach in the dug-out. However, the Old Dhaka outfit were able to keep the Black and Whites at bay in the first half before a 72nd minute freekick from Muzaffarov ended Rahmatganj's hopes of making it to a maiden Independence Cup final.

Meanwhile, Bashundhara Kings did not have it all their way in the first half as Abahani, coached by Diego Cruciani, created a number of scoring opportunities. However, goalkeeper Mehedi Hasan Srabon was in inspired form for between the sticks at the Kings goal, keeping the defending champions in the game in the opening half.

The match changed complexion completely after the break when Sohel Rana scored a deflected goal in the 48th minute -- his first goal in the Kings' colours. Dorielton Gomez increased Kings' lead five minutes later, tapping home a brilliantly worked set-up from Rakib Hossain.

Miguel Figueira's header on a cross from Saad Uddin made the scoreline 3-0 in the 77th minute before Robson Robinho completed the rout with a spot kick in the 89th minute, even though the decision did look pretty harsh.

Kings' 4-0 victory over their biggest domestic rivals will ease some of their pain after having been eliminated from the group stage of the AFC Cup in controversial fashion last week.