Bangladesh will be 'better' against Hong Kong, says coach Cabrera after Nepal draw

Bangladesh coach Javier Cabrera in the post-match presser in Kathmandu on September 6, 2025. Photo: BFF

Bangladesh head coach Javier Cabrera labelled today's goalless draw against Nepal in the first of two friendlies in Kathmandu as "very, very tight match" and believes the experience will stand his team in good stead ahead of next month's Asian Cup Qualifiers against Hong Kong.

At the Dashrath Stadium, both sides offered little in attack, with neither goalkeeper seriously tested in a subdued affair.

Bangladesh play out goalless draw against Nepal in friendly fixture

"They started better than us… then we took control of the match for some time. It was very, very equal," he said afterwards in the post-match press conference.

The Spaniard insisted the current group is already highly competitive but admitted that absentees remain a factor.

"This squad, the group of players we have right now, is extremely competitive. Obviously, when we'll have all the players, we'll be stronger and compete against anyone," Cabrera remarked.

With Hamza Choudhury, Shamit Shome and several under-23 regulars missing the trip, Cabrera believes Bangladesh will be more formidable once they return.

"With Hamza, Shamit and all the other players who are not here, we'll be even better against Hong Kong," he added.

Bangladesh, who had last played Nepal at the same venue in a 3-1 defeat three years ago, produced a more resilient defensive display this time.

The two sides will meet again on September 9, before Cabrera's charges turn their full focus to the qualifiers.

